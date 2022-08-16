Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. CWM LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFM opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

