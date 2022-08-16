Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS VLUE opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.