Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 366,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

