Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

