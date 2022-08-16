Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 233,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

TXT opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

