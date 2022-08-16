Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,683 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

