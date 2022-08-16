Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,683 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity
Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE IRM opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.