Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Position Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

