Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

