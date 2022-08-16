Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYV opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

