Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.81 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.