Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,504 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

