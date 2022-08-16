Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,504 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Insider Activity

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

