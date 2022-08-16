Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
