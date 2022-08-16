Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.36 and a beta of 0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

