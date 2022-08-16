Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000.

PEJ opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

