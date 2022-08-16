Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $398.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

