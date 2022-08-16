Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,299 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LVS opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

