Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $388.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

