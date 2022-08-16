Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $415.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

