Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AES were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

AES Trading Up 1.2 %

AES stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.