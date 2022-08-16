Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.