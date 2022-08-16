Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

