Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

