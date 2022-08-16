American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGRO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 436.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

