Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.94 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

UDR opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

