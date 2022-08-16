2,985 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

