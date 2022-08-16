Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XYLD stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

