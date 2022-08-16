Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,030 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

