Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,668 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

Insider Activity

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $80.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

