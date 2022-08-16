Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,113 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

