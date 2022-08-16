Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.