42,900 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.