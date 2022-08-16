Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.95 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,311 shares of company stock worth $21,701,744 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $448.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.