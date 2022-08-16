Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

