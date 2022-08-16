Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Decreases By 8.1%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,051 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freshworks by 174.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 351,089 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 64.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freshworks by 94.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,039,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

