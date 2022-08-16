TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE TNET opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $32,340.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,318.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,333,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

