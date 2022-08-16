DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
DHI Group stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 million, a PE ratio of 540.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
