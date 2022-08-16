DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 million, a PE ratio of 540.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 290,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

