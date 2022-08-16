Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Daily Journal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DJCO shares. TheStreet lowered Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Daily Journal Stock Down 2.4 %

Daily Journal Company Profile

DJCO stock opened at $266.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.98. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $242.00 and a 1 year high of $415.66.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.