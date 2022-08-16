Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $206,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 134.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.