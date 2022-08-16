Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RXT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

