SVB Leerink Cuts Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target to $12.00

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 319.58% from the stock’s current price.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,370,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

