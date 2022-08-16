Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

