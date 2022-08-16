Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance
Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.