WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

WISA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

