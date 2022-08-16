WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.
WISA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
WiSA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.46.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.
