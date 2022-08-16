SVB Leerink Lowers Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target to $4.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

ELYM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ELYM opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

