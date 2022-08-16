Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

