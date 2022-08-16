Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.53. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.