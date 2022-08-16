Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.53. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.