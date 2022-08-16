Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 4.2 %
HY opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,005,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
