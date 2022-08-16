Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HY opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,005,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

