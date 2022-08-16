Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
AZMCF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.