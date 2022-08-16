Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

