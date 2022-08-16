iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iRobot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in iRobot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

