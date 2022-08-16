Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

JRSH opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

